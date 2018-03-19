The real estate scene in Barrhaven

Posted by Alexandrea Jinks on in Real property matters

Barrhaven is definitely the fast-growing and most massive neighborhood when we talk about the city of Ottawa. It has a population of roughly 85,000 odd souls. The location of Barrhaven is in the Nepean region in the southern part of Ottawa. You can easily reach it from the Ottawa airport or downtown as it is a very short ride from there.

The real estate scene in Barrhaven, Ottawa is pretty extensive, and most of the real estate that you’ll find for sale here will be single-family homes. They offer an extensive range of adequately sized lots that are located in medium to large subdivisions. This makes this quaint little neighborhood of Barrhaven perfect for raising families.

How much does it cost to buy a home there?

The average cost of the real estate homes for sale in the town of Barrhaven would typically be in the price range of $350,000 and $400,000.

Can you find a place to stay?

As mentioned previously, although the Barrhaven real estate scene predominantly focuses on single-family homes in Barrhaven’s suburban neighborhood, there are also rentals, multi-family homes, condos and townhomes galore for all those who are looking for a variety of accommodations.

What can you expect to find?

Regardless of whether or not you have a family, choosing to move to the area of Barrhaven would be a fine decision indeed to make. This fantastic plethora of options when house hunting also ensure that the town is not without the local amenities aplenty including but not limited to:

  • Recreational activities
  • Numerous strip malls
  • Entertainment options
  • Big box stores.

You also have a good number of schools to send your child too. Transportation isn’t that big of a problem – and you will find a shop nearby to help you buy what you need.

The top neighborhoods you can invest in

The wonderfully large neighborhood can be further broken down into several smaller sub-neighborhoods including Fraservale, Barrhaven Mews, Davidson Heights, Barrhaven On the Green and Half Moon Bay.

Some of the other communities you can buy a house includes Chapman Mills, Longfield, Havencrest and more. It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for a new home or just one for your next investment, Barrhaven does offer some good opportunities.

The benefits of living in Barrhaven, Ottawa

Barrhaven residents have access to a good number of food joints and dining options offering comfort food and unlimited different sources of entertainment. If you love Indian food, try out the Chillies Indian restaurant. Should you want to get the regular pizzas, there is nothing like a Boston pizza store. And then, there are choices of bistros and other cuisines.

Whether you’d like to stay in and order takeout or go out for a fun night with family & friends, Barrhaven is a place that will leave you spoilt for choices. In addition to that, the easy market and types of homes aplenty allow for a comfortable and happy stay in Barrhaven.

More than just a neighborghood

Posted by Chelsea Paige on in History of the city

When you would talk about the different neighborhoods in Ottawa, you wouldn’t really talk about Barrhaven, yet.

The neighborhood is still not as popular as some others – however, it’s just what you are looking for should you want a bit of history in you.

About Barrhaven, Ottawa

Barrhaven is located in the southwest area of Ottawa in Canada. It is a suburban neighborhood that is growing at a fast pace. Before it joined hands with Ottawa back in the year 2001, it was considered to be a part of the Nepean City.

Let us dive into the different facets of Barrhaven, Ottawa to understand it better!

Natural topography of Barrhaven

The famous Rideau River flows through the east of Barrhaven, and Greenbelt covers it in the north.If you look at the south, the new Halfmoon Bay can be witnessed and Highway 416 bounds the west of Barrhaven. Talking about the land that covers this suburban neighborhood, it’s all farmlands and rural areas aplenty that envelop this area. However, the Southern Area is an exception where the Rideau River flows in all its glory.

History of Barrhaven

Barrhaven is a historically rich and diverse land full of little tidbits to surprise you and keep you on your toes. It houses the ancient Barrhaven School House that was built back in 1906. This school site is of immense historical value today. In the same vein, the Canadian Northern Railways have been offering a fast passenger service since 1922 from Ottawa to Toronto. Another historical place of importance is the Rideau Carleton Raceway which is a horse racing track.

Public amenities in Barrhaven

Within a span of a few years, Barrhaven grew slowly but surely into a massive community of thousands of people.However, the advent of commercial centers was quite slow. Even in the year 1990, Barrhaven had no bar or movie theatre to boast of. All it had was a single grocery store that served the entire community of people.

Nevertheless, come the starting of 1991 and the neighborhood started developing. Barrhaven saw the construction of several small commercial establishments and shopping malls.Also, the extensive Barrhaven Town Centre complex was built in the same year. A lot of high-tech companies started showing up in the area such as Nortel and JDS Uniphase which contributed immensely to the growth and expansion of the public service in the NCR.

Educational institutions in Barrhaven

St. Joseph High School

The first high school in Barrhaven opened in the year 1998 known as the Mother Teresa High School. It was a Catholic school. Soon after that, the John McCrae Secondary Public School opened in the year 1999. Another high school that was built in 2002 was the St. Joseph High School, which is another Catholic school.

This just goes to show the rich history and diversity of Barrhaven, Ottawa that is a treat for the adventurous soul.

 

 

Best places to eat in Barrhaven, Ottawa

Posted by Blake Burrell on in Eating houses

Barrhaven is a melting pot of different cultures and cuisines. From fine dining restaurants to popular pub eats, Barrhaven caters to wide range of tastes and preferences.

And if you are going visiting Barrhaven, we know that one question, you would have in mind – where do I eat?

Food sure is an integral part of everyone’s life and thankfully, Barrhaven caters to it easily – by offering multiple options for the foodies in town.

The top places you can try out to eat

Here we have listed some of the top places where you can choose to whet your culinary appetites when in Barrhaven!

1. Ka Familia Filipino Fusion Cuisine

Ka Familia caters to different pallets and tries out novel flavor combinations that are a treat to the taste buds. This food joint in Barrhaven is a fusion of many different cuisines and cultures. You get to experience contrasting tastes and flavors like sweet, salty, sour and bitter in different dishes immaculately put together.

At Ka Familia, you will experience a blend of traditional and foreign influences in all their dishes. Dhom Rosete, Executive Chef,and Owner and his entire team work hard to provide a superb dining experience to the patrons. In addition to that, the atmosphere of the restaurant is cozy,and the service is super attentive. A definite must-visit!

2. The Black Dog Bistro

This Bistro is not only known for its delicious food but also the amazing manner in which they are presented to the guests. They serve immaculate dishes at reasonable prices,and their flavor profile packs a mean punch.

It is definitely worth the drive you will have to take to Manotick to enjoy the heavenly food at the Black Dog Bistro. This restaurant is nothing short of a fine dining establishment even though it is termed as a “bistro.”

Guests can enjoy food inside and outside the restaurant (on the summer patio). On top of that, the comprehensive wine list is an added feature for a fantastic time at this food joint.

3. La Porto a Casa

This Barrhaven Italian Restaurant is every bit as good as it sounds. If you are in Barrhaven and are looking for authentic Italian dishes with a modern twist, then La Porta a Casa is the place to be! This quaint Italian eatery is a true gem for the vast community of Barrhaven, offering original Italian dishes, right from Nona’s kitchen.

You could also try out the Boston Pizza should you decide not to try out anything special, or go for the Chilies Indian restaurant, if you love Indian curries.

If you ever find yourself in Barrhaven next and if you love food as much air itself, you’ve gotta try out these top restaurants for some of the most delicious food in Canada.

Have something else in mind – another place that you would want us to add into the list? Let us know in the comments below!

What entertainment activities you can find near Barrhaven

Posted by Fannie Shelton on in Barrhaven sights

Barrhaven is a tourist’s delight in terms of the varied activities it offers and the myriad number of things one can see and do here. Someone has rightly said that if you want to experience the true spirit and beauty of Ottawa, Barrhaven is the place to be.

This quaint neighborhood caters to a plethora of different tastes and likes so that everyone can find something they like to do here. Even though it is a bit far from the main city life and mainstream Ottawa, if you ever find yourself in Barrhaven, you will be spoilt for choices.

The top things to do while you are in Barrhaven

Let’s check out the list of things to do in Barrhaven, Ottawa!

1. Hog’s Back Falls

Hog’s Back Falls is probably the most magical and gorgeous sight you’ll witness near Barrhaven, Ontario. They are a magical 60-foot waterfall right where the Rideau Canal and Rideau River part. You can walk along the Vincent Massey Park and enjoy the magical beauty of these falls.

You can also enjoy a leisurely hike as these falls are very close to downtown and then relax in the fresh &cool spray of water from these mystic falls. They can be enjoyed in both summers and winters as in summers, it is the perfect picnic spot and in winters, there’s snow all around that gives you a true Christmassy feeling.

2. Greenfields

Are you fond of a place where you can enjoy some good food and beer in long-necked bottles with a few dear friends? Well, then Greenfields is the place to be if you ever find yourself in Barrhaven.

The restaurant offers an amazing selection of menu with fast service and an upscale feel. Moreover, it is quite reasonable on the prices and makes a mean fish & chips! You also get great musicians playing some fun music to keep you entertained. An absolute must-visit!

3. Exhalo Spa

We absolutely had to mention this spa amidst the things to do in Barrhaven, Ottawa. This spa caters to a wide range of clientele and is designed with only one thing in mind – relaxation and serenity. You can enjoy halotherapy in their beautiful and comfortable salt rooms. All that will be requiredof you is to breathe in and out.

4. Valleyview Little Animal Farm

Experience animals and nature in its pristine form. Your kids would love it too – they can feed the animals, go for a train ride and much more. The ice cream shops offer some truly delicious offerings – and it is just the short and ideal activity you are looking for.

Oh, there is also a playground your kids would love.

5. Arboretum

It’s another experimental farm, but you would love the scenic beauty too. The flowering beds look stunning, and the magnolia trees and the canal means that you could even visit it with your pet.

These top five diverse places in Barrhaven are a must-visit to enjoy your full stay there and explore all it has to offer to the visitors!